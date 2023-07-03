The British Shorthair is a great all-around feline and a wonderful choice for first-time cat owners. Their incredibly soft coat is the first of many appealing traits (and never mind that it comes in 100 different patterns and colour combinations!), followed by their large round eyes, captivating to say the least.

An independent spirit, the British Shorthair cat is calm and reserved - how typically British of them! Upstanding in every way, the breed is very loyal to their owners and warmhearted, despite a somewhat independent streak. The British Shorthair cat is even adorably clumsy at times - let’s just say they won’t be winning any awards for agility any time soon. It’s aspects like these though that make her all the more endearing. The breed doesn’t reach physical maturity until they are at least three - if not five - years old.



One could describe the British Shorthair as more soft and squishy than lean and mean, but no matter: The British Shorthair has a personality that can be comical at times - imagine that, for a cat! The kitten energy of year one will die down into year two, and adult males are typically more active than their counterparts, but all around, this is a sensational pet to have at any stage, of their life, or yours.