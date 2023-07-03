With wrinkles on the skull, folds of skin on the body, small ears and a muzzle reminiscent of a hippo’s, this is a breed that sparks intrigue.

Though intensely loyal to their owners, Shar-Peis can be quite reserved with strangers and have a natural instinct to guard their home and family.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)