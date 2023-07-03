Shar-Pei
Shar-Peis are calm, independent, loyal and affectionate to their family.
About the Shar-Pei
With wrinkles on the skull, folds of skin on the body, small ears and a muzzle reminiscent of a hippo’s, this is a breed that sparks intrigue.
Though intensely loyal to their owners, Shar-Peis can be quite reserved with strangers and have a natural instinct to guard their home and family.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 9–11 years
Lively / Calm / Independent / Loyal / Loving
Key facts
Like & share this page