All you need to know about the breed



Saint Bernards are a large, molosser type breed graced with a powerful, muscular build that makes for a formidable first impression. The Saint Bernard can grow to a height of 30 inches (76cm) and a whopping 180 pounds (82kg)—but don’t let their size distract you from their numerous other qualities. These gentle giants are renowned for their kind-hearted dispositions and the deep bond they form with their humans.

Generally quiet and easy-going, Saint Bernards prefer to be wherever their human families are and, as such, are quite well-suited to indoor living. However, because they do take up a bit of space, a Saint Bernard may not be the best choice for anyone living in a small apartment. And while a Saint Bernard will readily chill around the house, they do need to get out at least once a day for a good walk, and if there’s a garden where they can really spread out, even better.

It should also be said that anyone with a penchant for cleanliness might find living with a Saint Bernard somewhat challenging. Whether they’re the short or longhaired variety, Saint Bernards shed regularly and blow their coats twice yearly. Package that with jowls that predispose them to frequent drooling and a tendency to bring dirt and debris in from the outdoors, and you’ve got your work cut out. However, for those ready to invest a bit of time in obedience training and grooming, the resplendent Saint Bernard can offer highly rewarding companionship.