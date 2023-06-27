Even though our pets daily energy needs change once they are desexed, it is important that we don’t simply reduce our dog’s daily food intake by 30%.

If we do this, our dogs may miss out on key nutrients that they need for their health - plus it could leave them very dissatisfied! As neutered puppies and dogs have very specific nutritional needs, there are diets available that are specifically tailored for this life stage, such as the Royal Canin neutered range. These diets have adjusted calories and include specific nutrients such as L-carnitine to support your pet in maintaining a healthy bodyweight. Your veterinarian will also be able to advise you on how to monitor your dog's body condition so you can adjust daily portions as necessary.