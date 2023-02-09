Bull Terrier
Bull Terriers are dedicated and courageous dogs that are nothing less than the gladiators of the dog world.
About the Bull Terrier
Even-tempered and amenable to discipline, Bull Terriers are especially good with people and settle well into the role of family companion.
Strongly built, well-balanced and active, Bull Terriers have a lively, determined and intelligent expression. In action, Bull Terriers look well-knit, moving freely and easily with regular strides and a characteristic nimbleness.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 11-14 years
Lively / Determined / Intelligent / Enthusiastic / Playful / Even-tempered / Adaptable / Sociable
Key facts
Good with people
Needs a lot of training
Garden not essential
