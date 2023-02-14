ROYAL CANIN® Size Health Nutrition™ MEDIUM

Dog Food for Medium-Sized Dogs (dogs 23 – 55 lbs)

23 to 55 lb

Medium dog nutrition

Medium-sized dogs are known for their high energy levels. It is essential for medium-sized dogs to eat a balanced diet to maintain a healthy weight, glossy coat and strong bones.


ROYAL CANIN MEDIUM dog food helps maintain natural defenses and sustain energy levels of a variety of medium-sized dogs that weigh 23-55 pounds.

Medium dog products

Medium Weight Care Dry Dog Food

