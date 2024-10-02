Selecting the right cat breed for you

2. Pedigree or mixed breed

There are many factors to take into account when deciding who will be the newest, furriest member of your household.

Your cat-owning responsibility begins before you even bring your new pet home. First, you need to decide whether to choose a non-pedigree domestic cat (or moggie, as they are affectionately known) or a pedigree cat breed—and if so, which one. Only you can make that choice. The breeding process means that pedigree cats’ behaviour and temperaments are usually well-defined and so easier to predict. However, every cat is an individual and will bring with them their own character and quirks.