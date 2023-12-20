Renal support for cats

ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET® RENAL™ cat formulas are highly palatable and nutritionally support kidney health in cats.

Kidney health in cats

The primary function of the kidneys is to regulate the normal balance of fluid and minerals within your pet’s body and remove waste substances from the blood. Our diets are developed by nutritionists and veterinarians to specifically support renal health.

Renal Health Warning Signs 

  • Increased thirst and urination
  • Poor appetite
  • Weight loss
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Poor hair/coat
