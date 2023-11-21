All you need to know about the breed



Once a favourite of pharaohs and long prized by African tribes for their hunting skills, Basenjis are small, sleek, fine-boned sighthounds also known as a ‘pariah dogs’, or dogs that hail from a line of non-domesticated medium-sized dogs that live near humans and are used mostly as watchdogs. Basenjis are renowned for their keen eyesight, acute sense of smell … and silence. In fact, the Basenji is even referred to as ‘barkless’, a trait that would no doubt come in handy while scouting prey in tall grasses. However, while Basenjis seldom bark, they do have a vocal repertoire that includes a remarkable yodel, often performed when they’re content. Move over, Switzerland.

But this unique vocal ability isn’t the Basenji’s only impressive trait. They also have a penchant for licking their short, burnished coats squeaky clean—a predilection for personal grooming that has earned them a frequent comparison to cats. And the resemblance doesn’t stop there. While Basenjis are affectionate with, and often quite protective of, their human families, they can be guarded, if not aloof towards strangers. Additionally, the Basenji can be stubborn. Understanding what is being asked of them comes fairly easily to a Basenji—but actually doing it depends on whether or not they see the point.

Bright, inquisitive, and bounding with energy, Basenjis do best when these qualities are channelled through frequent exercise and stimulating activities like canine sports and obedience competitions. For those keen on long play sessions in the garden and on-the-lead walks, the Basenji can make a rewarding companion.