Border Collie
Border Collies are renowned throughout the world for their skills with the flock.
About the Border Collie
Characterised by grace, elegance and perfect balance, combined substance and endurance, Border Collies are intelligent, loyal dogs.
These high-energy working dogs make affectionate companions. Their exercise and training requirements mean that Border Collies are best suited to owners or families with experience owning a working breed.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Hard-working / Enthusiastic / Alert / Obedient / Intelligent / Confident
Key facts
- Enjoys training
- Needs a lot of exercise
- Needs an experienced owner
