Boston Terrier
Boston Terriers are lively, highly intelligent dogs that have a well-earned reputation as great companions.
About the Boston Terrier
Boston Terriers convey an impression of determination, strength and activity, moving with freedom and grace.
Alert and kind, Boston Terriers are friendly, loving dogs who are easily recognised by their distinctive black and white coat, giving them a “tuxedo” effect.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 13-15 years
Friendly / Lively / Intelligent / Even-tempered
Key facts
- Requires moderate grooming
- Garden not essential
- Needs little training
