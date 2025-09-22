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Brittany Spaniel

Few French breeds are held in such high regard around the world as the Brittany Spaniel.
Brittany Spaniel adult in black and white
    * We advise against leaving pets alone for long stretches. Companionship can prevent emotional distress and destructive behaviour. Speak to your veterinarian for recommendations. Every pet is different, even within a breed; this snapshot of this breed’s specifics should be taken as an indication. For a happy, healthy and well-behaved pet, we recommend educating and socialising your pet as well as covering their basic welfare, social and behavioural needs. Pets should never be left unsupervised with a child. All domestic pets are sociable and prefer company. However, they can be taught to cope with solitude from an early age. Seek the advice of your veterinarian or trainer to help you do this.
    Illustration of a Brittany Spaniel
    MaleFemale
    HeightHeight
    48 - 51 cm47 - 50 cm
    WeightWeight
    14 - 18 kg14 - 18 kg
    Life Stage
    Adult
    1 to 7 years
    MatureSenior
    7 to 10 yearsFrom 10 years
    Baby
    Birth to 2 months
    Brittany Spaniel stood in grass with paw raised
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    Get to know the Brittany

    All you need to know about the breed

    The breed hails from the Brittany region in northwest France, hence their name, and bears more than a passing resemblance to the Welsh Springer Spaniel. This is likely due to the profitable trading relationship that Wales once enjoyed with Brittany, which involved dogs travelling across the English Channel.

    Their natural fondness for pointing and retrieving has made the Brittany breed popular with poachers in the past, but they don’t have an aggressive bone in their body. The Brittany is just a friendly dog who likes to receive head pats from anyone and everyone – so not your best guard dog – and is always up for a spot of adventure.

    A Brittany is an adaptable dog with a sunny temperament, which makes them great around people of all ages. However, they’re far too high-energy for an apartment and require some supervision around children, not because they pose a threat, but they may knock little ones over through pure excitement.

    If you are a confirmed homebody then this is not the breed for you. Brittany dogs are highly intelligent and require one to two hours of exercise per day, which includes mental stimulation. They will get bored if left to their own devices, which can lead to destructive behaviour and cause them to start barking.

    A Brittany’s joie de vivre makes them a pleasure to live with, as they’re even-tempered dogs who show affection easily. You just have to love being outside as much as they do.

    Brittany Spaniel bounding across field
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    2 facts about Brittany

    Black and white side profile portrait of Brittany Spaniel standing
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    History of the breed

    Originating from Brittany on the west coast of France, the breed was first referenced in the 17th century. They were developed by hunters as bird dogs due to their natural talent for pointing out feathered animals such as partridge, duck, and pheasant. To this day, the Brittany is admired for their agility and responsiveness to taking orders.

    When dog shows became popular throughout Europe, the Brittany breed proved to be a natural just as much in the show ring as they were in the field. They were officially recognised in their home country in 1907. The first appearance in the U.S. for the Brittany was in 1931, where they quickly became popular thanks to their sporting talents and canine charm.

    In the 1980s, the AKC decided to drop the “Spaniel” from the name, as they considered the breed to be closer to a pointer. The French, however, kept the original breed name. To date, the Brittany has accumulated the highest number of Dual Championship wins than any other breed. All in a day's work for this exceptional dog.

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    From head to tail

    Physical characteristics of Brittany

    Illustration of a Brittany Spaniel

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    close-up of Brittany Spaniel sat in long grass
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    Things to look out for

    From specific breed traits to a general health overview, here are some interesting facts about your Brittany

    Healthy diet, healthier dog

    Brittany Spaniel stood looking into the distance
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    Caring for your Brittany

    Grooming, training and exercise tips

    Grooming the Brittany requires twice-weekly brushing of their coat with soft bristles. Their ears should be checked regularly to prevent wax build-up and their nails need to be trimmed monthly if they are not naturally worn down. In terms of training, the Brittany is a willing student. Their intelligence makes them quick learners and their affable personality makes them eager to please. A gentle approach works best as the Brittany is far too gentle to respond positively to harsh methods. This breed can’t get enough exercise! They are high energy and prefer to stay active with people, so they make a great jogging or hiking companion. The Brittany tends to be fine off leash in the dog park, because of their easy-going temperament and natural aptitude for training.

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    All about Brittany

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