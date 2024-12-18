Dutch Shepherd Dog
Affectionate, obedient, very loyal and confident, Dutch Shepherd Dogs are undemanding and bursting with stamina. Add constant alertness to the mix and you have the very definition of a sheepdog. Dutch Shepherds are members of the family of Dutch sheepdog breeds that also includes the Dutch Schapendoes and the Saarloos Wolfhond. Experts say that they were originally crossed with their Belgian cousin, which has a similar physiognomy, varieties and aptitudes.
Nowadays, Dutch Shepherd Dogs are recognised as working dogs. Their bravery, courage, hardiness and indefatigability are much appreciated. This breed has character in spades from a very early age, so a firm hand will be a requisite. Once it has been properly educated and socialised, you will be astonished by just what your dog is capable of.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Country: The Netherlands
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Loving / Alert / Intelligent / Loyal / Resilient / Reserved
