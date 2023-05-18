Flat Coated Retriever
Flat Coated Retrievers are powerful, medium-sized dogs, racy and without any sign of weediness.
About the Flat Coated Retriever
Flat Coated Retrievers share a range of characteristics with other retrievers, including sociability with humans and other dogs, natural retrieving skills and a love of water.
These affectionate, energetic dogs maintain their puppy-like excitement well into adulthood and are best suited to active, outdoor orientated families.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-13 years
Lively / Intelligent / Friendly / Enthusiastic / Confident / Loving
Key facts
