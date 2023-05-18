Fox Terrier Smooth

Fox Terrier Smooths are active and lively dogs that are always keen and alert to any challenge. They are friendly, sociable and bold.

As the name implies, their primary function was tracking and bolting foxes. Whether being used for hunting or not, Fox Terrier Smooths still love to run, dig and explore and as such are best suited to active families.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)