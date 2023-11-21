All you need to know about the breed



Elegant, graceful, noble, resplendent … the Saluki elicits a scramble for adjectives that can do justice to the breed’s particularly dignified brand of beauty. Fine features, wispy hair, you would be forgiven for assuming the breed frail with their lean bodies and delicate appearance. They are anything but.

One of the world’s most ancient breeds, Salukis are sighthounds, bred for centuries to track their quarry by sight rather than scent, a task at which they excelled. Though they make affectionate, loyal family pets once trained, Salukis still retain their incredible speed and stamina – they are thought to be the fastest breed on land over distance – ultra-attuned vision, and a high prey drive. Rabbit and hamster-owning families need not apply. And while we are at it, this isn’t the breed for anyone with a lazy lifestyle—while content to cocoon when home, Salukis need lots of daily exercise to be truly content and healthy.

The Saluki is a highly intelligent breed. That means they eventually take to training well. Highly strung and sensitive, they march to their own canine beat. As such, they are not ideal dogs for first time or inexperienced owners. However, Salukis are extremely patient and wonderful with children and, while not overly demonstrative, completely attached to their humans.