55 years of science-based nutrition in every bite
"I recommend Royal Canin because it is well researched, has a great range, and because they are strong supporters of animal welfare and the RSPCA."
- Dr Michelle Gray, Veterinarian RSPCA ACT
- Dr Michelle Gray, Veterinarian RSPCA ACT
ROYAL CANIN® is recommended by Vets
Our formulas have been developed in collaboration with vets, veterinary nutritionists and scientists to create high quality, science-backed food your puppy will love.
Palatability guarantee
Your puppy will love it or your money back!
We're confident your puppy will love our diets or 100% of your money back.
Your essential kitten guide
From questions about your kitten's growth, nutritional needs to a checklist for everything you need for your new kitten, we have you covered in this comprehensive puppy kitten.
ROYAL CANIN® is recommended by Breeders.
Royal Canin’s formulas are nutritionally designed to provide the vitamins and nutrients your kitten needs at mealtime, so you can give them the best start in life.
Nutritionally designed with more than 40 essential nutrients to meet your kitten's needs as they grow.
My animals longevity and overall health is testament to the results of feeding a premium product long term
Discover a breed
Use our breed search tool to find out more about the 100s of different breeds across the world.