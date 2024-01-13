Skin Young Female

Skin Young Female

Сухой корм для кошек

Complete feed for cats - For adult female cats from neutering up to 7 years old.

Доступные размеры

400g

1.5kg

3.5kg

Как рассчитать правильную порцию?

ДОСТУПНОСТЬ

Этот продукт представляет собой эксклюзивную ветеринарную формулу. Проконсультируйтесь с вашим ветеринаром, чтобы узнать, подходит ли он для вашего питомца.

Найти продавца

Urine dilution

Urine dilution helps maintain a urinary environment less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

Skin barrier

A complex of nutrients to help maintain the natural barrier role of the skin.

СВЕДЕНИЯ О ПРОДУКТЕ

pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt