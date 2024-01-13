Skin Young Female
Сухой корм для кошек
Complete feed for cats - For adult female cats from neutering up to 7 years old.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution helps maintain a urinary environment less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Skin barrier
A complex of nutrients to help maintain the natural barrier role of the skin.
Composition/ dehydrated poultry protein, maize, wheat gluten*, rice, maize gluten, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, vegetable fibres, beet pulp, minerals, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, soya oil, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg)/ Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 28000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 37 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.7 mg, E4 (Copper): 11 mg, E5 (Manganese): 48 mg, E6 (Zinc): 145 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Sodium bisulphate: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants/ Protein: 36% - Fat content: 14% - Crude ash: 7.9% - Crude fibres: 3.5%.
* L.I.P./ protein selected for its very high digestibility.