Urinary S/O Beef - Pouch

Влажный корм для кошек

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.

Доступные размеры

12 x 100g

Этот продукт представляет собой эксклюзивную ветеринарную формулу. Проконсультируйтесь с вашим ветеринаром, чтобы узнать, подходит ли он для вашего питомца.

Idiopathic cystitis

A high moisture content helps reduce the risk of recurrent idiopathic cystitis.

Struvite dissolution

Helps dissolve struvite stones.

Low RSS

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.

Urine dilution

Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.

СВЕДЕНИЯ О ПРОДУКТЕ

