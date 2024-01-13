Urinary S/O Beef - Pouch
Влажный корм для кошек
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Доступные размеры
12 x 100g
Этот продукт представляет собой эксклюзивную ветеринарную формулу. Проконсультируйтесь с вашим ветеринаром, чтобы узнать, подходит ли он для вашего питомца.
Idiopathic cystitis
A high moisture content helps reduce the risk of recurrent idiopathic cystitis.
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve struvite stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
COMPOSITION: meat and animal derivatives (including beef 5%), cereals, oils and fats, eggs and egg derivatives, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, molluscs and crustaceans, various sugars.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 260 IU, E1 (Iron): 2 mg, E5 (Manganese): 0.6 mg, E6 (Zinc): 6 mg - Technological additives: Pentasodium triphosphate: 1.3 g.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 7.5% - Fat content: 5% - Crude ash: 1.5% - Crude fibres: 0.6% - Moisture: 80% - Calcium: 0.15% - Phosphorus: 0.14% - Sodium: 0.15% - Magnesium: 0.01% - Potassium: 0.27% - Chloride: 0.3% - Sulphur: 0.15% - Taurine: 0.13% - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulphate (0.3%), DL-methionine (0.02%).
|Weight cat
|2 kg
|-
|3 kg
|-
|4 kg
|-
|5 kg
|-
|6 kg
|-
|7 kg
|-
|8 kg
|-
|9 kg
|-
|10 kg
|Lean
|150 g
|1+4/8 pouch
|220 g
|2+1/4 pouch
|295 g
|3 pouch
|370 g
|3+3/4 pouch
|445 g
|4+1/2 pouch
|515 g
|5+1/4 pouch
|590 g
|6 pouch
|665 g
|6+3/4 pouch
|740 g
|7+1/2 pouch
|Normal
|115 g
|1+1/4 pouch
|175 g
|1+3/4 pouch
|230 g
|2+1/4 pouch
|290 g
|3 pouch
|350 g
|3+1/2 pouch
|405 g
|4 pouch
|465 g
|4+3/4 pouch
|520 g
|5+1/4 pouch
|580 g
|5+3/4 pouch
|Overweight
|190 g
|2 pouch
|235 g
|2+1/4 pouch
|285 g
|2+3/4 pouch
|330 g
|3+1/4 pouch
|380 g
|3+3/4 pouch
|425 g
|4+1/4 pouch
|475 g
|4+3/4 pouch