Understanding a cat's super senses

Felines are unique for many reasons, but the distinct nature of their senses is key to understanding how to enhance their well-being. Consider this: a feline’s sense of smell is 14 times more powerful than for humans. However, with only 470 taste buds (compared to over 9,000 in humans!), their sense of taste isn’t the strongest. These are but a few sensorial particularities among cats that have been overlooked in pet nutrition, despite the great impact of the senses on their food preferences.

Until now.

Using our feline expertise and the latest research on cat food palatability, Royal Canin® has created an entire wet range specifically designed to stimulate cats’ unique senses. Discover the three different products tailored to your cat’s smell, taste, and feel, that will offer variation, a sensorially-rich experience, and helps improve their overall improved well-being every day.

SENSORY™ FEEL

Reinforce their sense of texture 

During meals, the sensation of different textures in your cat’s mouth strongly influences their feeding experience. This sensory characteristic known as mouthfeel involves the detection of a wide range of physical stimuli inside the mouth. It involves a food’s entire physical and chemical interaction with the mouth from the first bite and initial perception on the palate, onto mastication, and the concluding act of swallowing. In other words, eating is a tactile experience as much, if not more, than a gustative one, for cats. That’s why Royal Canin’s Sensory™ Feel improves mouthfeel, further stimulating your cat’s senses whilst bringing surprise and enrichment to mealtime. Its formulas are crafted with unique gravy and jelly textures that are creamier with a smoother coating that will last longer in your cat’s mouth. The unique texture also includes more stringy meat-like chunks which appeal to cats and provide variation in textural sensations throughout your cat’s meal.
Buy Sensory Feel

Descubrir que tu gato está disfrutando de su comida

¡Mejora tus habilidades de encantador de gatos! Es posible percibir los signos de aprobación mucho antes de que el alimento llegue al comedero de tu gato. Fíjate en estos indicadores de apreciación del alimento antes, durante y después de cada comida. 

Signs of anticipation

Instantly appearing as you’re preparing their food

Being vocal by meowing and purring

Soliciting you by weaving around you

Reaching up or jumping on the kitchen counter

Signs of enjoyment while eating

A relaxed body posture

Licking their lips frequently during the meal

A tail at rest, not thrashing against the ground

Signs of enjoyment overall

Your cat's bowl is left spotlessly clean!