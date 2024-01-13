Maxi Digestive Care
Сухой корм для собак
Макси Дайджестив Кер. Полнорационный сухой корм для собак весом от 26 до 44 кг с чувствительной пищеварительной системой
Доступные размеры
3kg
10kg
12kg
Расстройства желудочно-кишечного тракта могут быть признаком чувствительной системы пищеварения
Корм высокого уровня усвояемости поддерживает оптимальную работу пищеварительной системы, способствует улучшению общего состояния здоровья вашей собаки.
Улучшение качества фекалий
Точно сбалансированная формула рациона обеспечивает оптимальную работу системы пищеварения. Содержит протеины высокого уровня усвояемости (L.I.P.), пребиотики и клетчатку, которые способствуют поддержанию баланса кишечной микрофлоры и улучшают качество фекалий.
Доказанная эффективность
Оптимальное качество фекалий у 97% собак * Внутреннее исследование Royal Canin
|Вес взрослой собаки
|Умеренная активность(г)
|Сухой корм + пауч
|Повышенная активность (г)
|Сухой корм + пауч
|26 кг
|281 3
|260 2+6/8+ 1 пауч
|326 3+4/8
|305 3+2/8+ 1 пауч
|32 кг
|329 3+4/8
|308 3+2/8+ 1 пауч
|381 4+1/8
|360 3+7/8+ 1 пауч
|38 кг
|374 4
|353 3+6/8+ 1 пауч
|433 4+5/8
|412 4+3/8+ 1 пауч
|44 кг
|418 4+4/8
|396 4+2/8+ 1 пауч
|484 5+1/8
|462 5+ 1 пауч
|мерный стакан - 240 мл
СВЕДЕНИЯ О ПРОДУКТЕ
For dogs prone to digestive discomfort, tailored nutrients including proteins, essential fats, vitamins, and minerals help to support a healthy gut, as well as your dog’s lifelong wellbeing. Suitable for dogs that weigh from 26kg to 44kg, ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Maxi is specially crafted for dogs prone to digestive sensitivity. Because larger dogs like yours are more prone to fermentation in the gut, soft stools can often be a problem. ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Maxi contains high-quality nutrients, balanced for intestinal comfort and better absorption. Its formula includes a blend of prebiotics and fibers for balanced intestinal flora and promotion of optimal stool quality. ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Maxi is specially formulated using our smart cooking technique, which ensure nutrients are made better available for digestion. What’s more, our regular, rigorous quality checks confirm the high digestibility of this food. Prebiotics are essential nutrients in this formula, as they feed the good bacteria in your dog’s intestines. Sometimes known as good gut flora, these bacteria have an important role in supporting your dog’s intestinal and overall health. Our Digestive Care nutritional program has two components available: crunchy kibble and a delicious pâté in a pouch, both are nutritionally complete and perfectly complement each other. Why not try the pâté as a delicious topping to the kibble? Don’t just take our word for it, ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Maxi’s results boast up to 97% optimal stool quality development – the ultimate proof of a healthy gut. This means that ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Maxi’s results are a proven success.