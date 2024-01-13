Maxi Puppy Active
Сухой корм для собак
Полнорационный сухой корм для щенков крупных пород (вес взрослой собаки от 26 до 44кг) с высокими энергетическими потребностями в возрасте от 2 до 15 месяцев.
Доступные размеры
15kg
Повышенное содержание энергии
Повышенное содержание энергии помогает поддерживать идеальный вес и способствует гармоничному росту щенков крупных пород с высокими энергетическими потребностями.
Поддержание иммунитета
Рацион Maxi puppy active помогает поддерживать систему естественной защиты щенка благодаря запатентованному* комплексу антиоксидантов, который включает витамин Е. *Франция, патент № ЕР1146870.
Здоровое пищеварение
Комбинация питательных веществ с протеинами высокого качества (L.I.P.*) и пребиотиками (ФОС) для поддержания здорового пищеварения и баланса кишечной флоры, способствующих нормальной констистенции испражнений. *Протеины, отобранные по принципу максимальной усвояемости.
|Вес взрослой собаки
|2 месяца
|3 месяца
|4 месяца
|5 месяцев
|6 месяцев
|8 месяцев
|10 месяцев
|12 месяцев
|14 месяцев
|15 месяцев
|Maxi Adult
|26 кг
|274 г (2+6/8)
|339 г (3+4/8)
|367 г (3+6/8)
|395 (4)
|420 г (4+2/8)
|423 г (4+2/8)
|390 г (4)
|357 г (3+5/8)
|354 г (3+5/8)
|354 г (3+5/8)
|Maxi Adult
|30 кг
|284 г (2+7/8)
|356 г (3+5/8)
|388 г (4)
|429 г (4+3/8)
|466 г (4+6/8)
|474 г (4+7/8)
|436 г (4+3/8)
|398 г (4)
|395 г (4)
|395 г (4)
|Maxi Adult
|35 кг
|296 г (3)
|378 г (3+7/8)
|415 г (4+2/8)
|471 г (4+6/8)
|524 г (5+3/8)
|532 г (5+3/8)
|492 г (5)
|450 г (4+5/8)
|443 г (4+4/8)
|443 г (4+4/8)
|Maxi Adult
|*мерний стакан =240 мл = 89 г
|Maxi Adult
СВЕДЕНИЯ О ПРОДУКТЕ
As your active puppy grows into a large dog, it's important that its diet meets all of its unique needs to best support optimal and ongoing health. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy Active is specially formulated with all of your puppy's nutritional needs in mind. This food is suitable for large puppies between 2-15 months old that have high energy needs and that will have an adult weight between 26kg-44kg. Because your puppy is still growing, its immune system is still immature, that's why ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy Active food contains a patented complex of antioxidants (including the all-important vitamin E) to help support your puppy's natural defences as they gradually develop. This food is formulated with a combination of nutrients that contain high quality protein and prebiotics to support and maintain your puppy's digestive health. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy Active contains a specific balance of minerals including calcium and phosphorus - which help to support your dog's bones and joints. Active puppies are curious and explorative, they like to run, roll and play as much as possible - keeping their bones and joints strong is the key to healthy growth.