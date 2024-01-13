СВЕДЕНИЯ О ПРОДУКТЕ

As your active puppy grows into a large dog, it's important that its diet meets all of its unique needs to best support optimal and ongoing health. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy Active is specially formulated with all of your puppy's nutritional needs in mind. This food is suitable for large puppies between 2-15 months old that have high energy needs and that will have an adult weight between 26kg-44kg. Because your puppy is still growing, its immune system is still immature, that's why ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy Active food contains a patented complex of antioxidants (including the all-important vitamin E) to help support your puppy's natural defences as they gradually develop. This food is formulated with a combination of nutrients that contain high quality protein and prebiotics to support and maintain your puppy's digestive health. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy Active contains a specific balance of minerals including calcium and phosphorus - which help to support your dog's bones and joints. Active puppies are curious and explorative, they like to run, roll and play as much as possible - keeping their bones and joints strong is the key to healthy growth.

