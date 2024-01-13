Poodle Adult

Poodle Adult

Сухой корм для собак

Полнорационный сухой корм для взрослых собак породы пудель в возрасте от 10 месяцев.

Доступные размеры

50g

500g

1.5kg

3kg

7.5kg

Здоровье шерсти

Формула рациона содержит питательные вещества, которые помогают поддерживать здоровье кудрявой шерсти пуделя. Обогащён омега-3 жирными кислотами (ЭПК и ДГК) и маслом огуречника. Адаптированный уровень протеина способствует постоянному росту шерсти.

Здоровье зубов

Рацион помогает уменьшить образование зубного камня благодаря содержанию хелаторов кальция.

Тонус мышц

Способствует поддержанию мышечного тонуса у пуделя.

Эксклюзивная крокета

Форма, размер, текстура и формула крокеты адаптированы специально для пуделя.

