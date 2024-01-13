Poodle Adult
Сухой корм для собак
Полнорационный сухой корм для взрослых собак породы пудель в возрасте от 10 месяцев.
Доступные размеры
50g
500g
1.5kg
3kg
7.5kg
Здоровье шерсти
Формула рациона содержит питательные вещества, которые помогают поддерживать здоровье кудрявой шерсти пуделя. Обогащён омега-3 жирными кислотами (ЭПК и ДГК) и маслом огуречника. Адаптированный уровень протеина способствует постоянному росту шерсти.
Здоровье зубов
Рацион помогает уменьшить образование зубного камня благодаря содержанию хелаторов кальция.
Тонус мышц
Способствует поддержанию мышечного тонуса у пуделя.
Эксклюзивная крокета
Форма, размер, текстура и формула крокеты адаптированы специально для пуделя.
|Вес
|Низкая активность
|Нормальная активность
|Повышенная активность
|2 кг
|39 г (3/8)
|46 г (4/8)
|52 г (5/8)
|6 кг
|90 г (1)
|104 г (1+1/8)
|118 г (1+2/8)
|10 кг
|132 г (1+3/8)
|152 г (1+5/8)
|173 г (1+7/8)
|12 кг
|151 г (1+5/8)
|175 г (1+7/8)
|199 г (2+1/8)
|мерный стакан 240 мл -92 г
