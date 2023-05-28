Boston Terrier

Boston Terriers are lively, highly intelligent dogs that have a well-earned reputation as great companions.
Boston Terrier adult in black and white

About the Boston Terrier

Boston Terriers convey an impression of determination, strength and activity, moving with freedom and grace.

Alert and kind, Boston Terriers are friendly, loving dogs who are easily recognised by their distinctive black and white coat, giving them a “tuxedo” effect.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Size category: Small

Avg life expectancy: 13-15 years

Friendly / Lively / Intelligent / Even-tempered

Key facts

  • Requires moderate grooming
  • Garden not essential
  • Needs little training

