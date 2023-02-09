Dogo Argentino
About the Dogo Argentino
Dogo Argentinos are compact, muscular dogs with long legs. They are intelligent animals with quick reactions and their gait is calm, but firm and expressive.
These loyal, affectionate dogs are colored a remarkable white. All told, this breed possesses the physical prowess of a natural athlete. In tropical climates, their coat is thin and sparse, revealing pigmented areas. In cold climates, the hair is thicker and denser, and they may have an undercoat.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Agile / Gentle / Friendly / Quiet / Resilient / Confident / Loving
Key facts
Needs little training
Makes a great family dog
