Let's talk Siamese Cats
With their sleek, sassy looks and almost regal-like bearing, the Siamese is often regarded as one of the most archetypal and beautiful breeds of cat. And yet, in their temperament, the Siamese is almost more dog-like. Affectionate, sociable and playful, they form strong attachments to their owners and enjoy being with children and other pets. They also have their own favorite toys and never tire of games – even fetch!
Official name: Siamese
Other names: Royal Cat of Siam
Origins: Thailand
Can stay alone1 out of 5
Compatibility with other pets4 out of 5
Energy level*3 out of 5
Environment (indoor/outdoor)3 out of 5
Family pet?*4 out of 5
Grooming needs1 out of 5
Hair length2 out of 5
Shedding Level2 out of 5
Vocal5 out of 5
|Male
|Female
|Height
|Height
|29 - 31 cm
|27 - 31 cm
|Weight
|Weight
|9 - 15.5 kg
|6.5 - 11 kg
|Life Stage
|Adult
|1 to 7 years
|Mature
|Senior
|7 to 12 years
|From 12 years
Get to know the Siamese
All you need to know about the breed
As the old expression goes, “nobody owns a cat”. But, if they did, it would probably be a Siamese.
Considered one of the friendlier feline breeds, they revel in being with people and can often bond strongly with a single person. They also thrive on attention and interaction. In fact, in some ways, the Siamese cat temperament is more like that of a dog.
Once known as the Royal Cat of Siam, the Siamese breed has always been closely associated with Thailand, although their precise origins remain somewhat shrouded in mystery. What we do know is that they were brought over to the West in the late 19th century to a mixed reception – as no one had ever seen their like before – but that they soon became popular pets.
Easy to take care of, their coat is short and smooth, accentuating their long, muscular bodies. There are also several types of Siamese cat colors, including seal point, chocolate point, blue point and lilac point.
Highly intelligent, the Siamese cat has personality in spades. They’ll be interested in everything that you’re doing and often follow their owners like a shadow. They are also surprisingly ‘chatty’ animals and will try to communicate with you in their own unique way – sounding quite unlike any other cat.
A regular fixture in popular culture, the Siamese has been depicted in paintings and books for centuries. On our screens, they have also featured in several Walt Disney films including Lady and the Tramp (1955), The Incredible Journey (1963), That Darn Cat (1965) and Aristocats (1970). More recently, one of the most popular Pokémon species was based on a Siamese cat.
2 facts about Siamese cats
1. A perfect symmetry
With their elegant, angular bodies, the Siamese cat is often thought to look almost other-worldly. But did you know that if you measure from the tip of the nose to each tip of the ear, their face also forms a perfect triangle?
2. Two is company
Given their sociable nature, Siamese cats don’t do well if left alone. So, for human owners who may need to be out during the day, it’s generally recommended to consider having a second Siamese. That way, they can keep each other company.
History of the breed
Dating back many centuries, the first known reference to the Siamese breed occurs in a collection of ancient manuscripts from the historic Ayutthaya Kingdom in Siam – what is now modern-day Thailand. Entitled ‘The Treatise on Cats’, these fascinating documents are thought to have been created from the 14th century onwards.
It wasn’t until the 1800s, however, that the Siamese found its way to the West. Originally known as the Royal Cat of Siam, they received something of a mixed reaction initially, as no one had seen anything like them before. In fact, in 1871, when three were shown at London’s Crystal Palace Show, they were given a decidedly lukewarm reception.
However, it wasn’t long before the Siamese breed took off, going on to become a very fashionable pet. The first standard was established in the UK in 1892 and they were soon in demand on both sides of the pond.
Today, there are actually two types of Siamese cat. The reason for this is that, due to selective breeding, there developed two sub-breeds of Siamese: the modern ‘Show-style’, which is more elongated and slender in the body and has a different-shaped head, and the ‘Traditional’ Siamese.
From head to tail
Physical characteristics of Siamese cats
1.Head
2.Face
3.Body
4.Coat
5.Coloring
Things to look out for
From specific breed traits to a general health overview, here are some interesting facts about your Siamese cat
Siamese cats don't have the best nighttime vision.
While they may have some of the most striking eyes of any cat, with their piercing blue gaze, they lack a physiological feature that amplifies low light. Many early Siamese cats were actually cross-eyed, which helped to compensate for the problem, but the trait was seen as a fault. As a result, it was largely eliminated through selective breeding. It’s worth knowing all this as their poorer eyesight can make the Siamese more at risk to night time dangers such as traffic. On the plus side, unlike some other blue-eyed animals, their hearing is unaffected in any way.
Another common problem in the Siamese is dental issues.
These can include conditions such as gingivitis – inflammation of the gums – which can potentially lead on to periodontal disease. While some cats don’t display any symptoms, some will salivate or show difficulty chewing, among other things. If you have any concerns or notice any changes in behavior, please consult your veterinarian who will be able to help. In any case, regular dental exams are recommended for your Siamese. They should also have their teeth brushed daily – or as often as you can.
They can also be susceptible to some specific complaints
Siamese cats have a higher risk of developing a condition called ‘cholangiohepatitis syndrome’. This is an inflammation of the bile duct often caused by a bacterial infection either in situ or nearby in another organ. Anatomically, this duct shares its intestinal connection with three organs (the pancreas, liver and small intestine), so when one goes wrong, they can all get into trouble. The Siamese also has a breed predilection for a condition called ‘amyloidosis’. This is a deposition of insoluble ‘fibrillar’ protein in various organs and tissues that interferes with their normal function. The kidneys and liver are the main affected locations. So, if your Siamese seems off-color in any way, it’s best to go straight to your vet.
Healthy diet, healthier cat
Tailored health nutrition has a fundamental role to play in maintaining the health and beauty of Siamese cats. Food provides energy to help with vital functions and a complete nutritional formula for Siamese cats should contain an adapted balance of nutrients. Feeding them in this way will offer a diet that’s neither deficient nor excessive, both of which could have adverse effects on your cat’s health.
Clean, fresh water should be available at all times to support good urinary regularity. Cats are also naturally adapted to eating small servings – between 7 and 10 times a day. Giving them the recommended daily ration of kibble once a day will let your Siamese cat regulate their own consumption.
The following recommendations are for healthy animals. If your cat has health problems, please consult your veterinarian who will prescribe an exclusively veterinary diet.
Growth
Growth is an essential stage in a kitten’s life. It is a time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. When it comes to their energy, protein, minerals and vitamin requirements, a Siamese kitten’s are much greater than those of an adult cat. They need energy and nutrients to maintain their body, as well as to grow and build new cells. A kitten’s growth comes in two phases:
Construction – From Birth to 4 Months
Weaning is the transition that a kitten makes from liquid – or maternal milk – to solid food. This period naturally corresponds to the time when they cut their milk teeth, at 3 to 6 weeks old. At this stage, kittens are not yet able to crunch, so a soft meal (rehydrated kibble or an adapted wet food) helps facilitate the transition between liquids and solids. Between 4 and 12 weeks after birth, the natural immunity that a kitten receives from the mother’s colostrum – or first milk – decreases while the kitten’s immune system gradually develops. This critical time, called the immunity gap, requires a complex of antioxidants, including vitamin E, to help support their natural defences. Kittens go through an intense and particularly delicate period of growth during which they’re prone to digestive upset. Their diet at this time should not only be rich in energy to meet their essential growth needs but should also contain highly digestible protein for their digestive system that’s still maturing. Prebiotics, such as fructo-oligosaccharides, can also support their digestive health by helping to balance intestinal flora. The result? Good stool quality, all around. The kitten’s food should contain omega-3 fatty acids – EPA-DHA – which help support the proper neuro-cerebral development.
Consolidation and Harmonisation – From 4 Months to 12 Months
From the fourth month, a kitten’s growth slows down, so a food lower in fats is recommended. This is particularly important after a cat is sterilised. Between 4 and 7 months, a kitten’s milk teeth fall out and are replaced by permanent ones. When the adult teeth have come through, a kitten needs to eat kibble that’s big enough, so that they’re encouraged to crunch. Until they’re 12 months old, a Siamese kitten's immune system is still gradually developing. A complex of antioxidants, including vitamin E, can help to support their natural defences during this time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. The digestive system matures progressively, with digestive aptitudes reaching full maturity towards 12 months of age. A cat is then able to consume adult food.
On top of maintaining a healthy urinary function as for all cats, the main nutritional goals for adult Siamese cats are:
Contributing to maintaining a lean, muscular body with an increased level of high-quality protein, a moderate fat content and the addition of L-carnitine, which is involved in a healthy metabolism of fats
Supporting optimal digestion and balancing intestinal flora by using highly digestible proteins and prebiotics
Helping to preserve the health of their skin and the glossiness of their close-lying silky coat, by reinforcing the skin’s role as a barrier, thanks to the addition of targeted nutrients such as amino acids, vitamins, and omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids
Supporting good oral hygiene with a kibble shape adapted to their long narrow muzzle, and a texture that induces chewing, which can also help reduce the rate of food intake
A senior cat – one over the age of 12 – may sometimes have difficulties with absorption, too. To maintain the weight of the ageing cat and minimise the risk of deficiency, they should be given an extremely digestible food filled with essential nutrients
As they get older, cats increasingly suffer from teeth problems, and in some senior cats, the sense of taste and smell may decline as well, which can lead to a lowered intake of food. To ensure that they continue to eat enough, the shape, size and hardness – meaning texture – of their kibble needs to be tailored to their now potentially more fragile jaw
Higher vitamin C and E content. These nutrients have antioxidant properties, helping to protect the body’s cells against the harmful effects of the oxidative stress linked to ageing
Caring for your Siamese
Grooming, training and exercise tips
Quite an energetic cat, the Siamese is also a fairly determined climber. As such, they will benefit from having a good-quality, sturdy cat tree to help keep them occupied. That way, you will hopefully be able to avoid them climbing up your curtains. Among the other characteristics of a Siamese cat, they also thrive on playing games. So that can be another handy way to keep them active – both physically and mentally. A range of cat toys will help keep them busy – and they even enjoy a game of fetch. Another way to ensure they get enough exercise is to adopt the aforementioned solution of having a second Siamese (that really can’t be said enough) as they will also enjoy chasing each other.
One of the other great things about the Siamese breed is that they are very low maintenance in terms of grooming. All they really need is a quick run-through with a comb once a week to remove any dead hair. The Siamese cat also sheds very little compared to some other breeds. Like most cats, they rarely need to be bathed. Also, remember to give their ears a check regularly and make sure to consult your veterinarian with any questions or concerns. Additionally, it is good to brush their teeth daily, if this routine is well tolerated by your cat.
A highly intelligent breed of cat, the Siamese learns super-fast and will quickly settle into life in your home. However, as they thrive on interaction and form strong bonds with their owners, they do require a certain amount of time investment. In short, this is a breed best-suited to someone looking for a companion animal – especially as one of the Siamese behavior traits is that they enjoy playing games. As they can also suffer from separation anxiety, it’s recommended that you get a pair if you’re likely to be out a lot. That way, they can keep each other company – and hopefully out of any mischief. But, on the whole, Siamese behavior problems are minimal.
All about Siamese cats
Yes, absolutely – that is one of the main Siamese behavior traits. In fact, they make excellent companions all-round. However, due to their activity level and intelligence, the Siamese can occasionally get into mischief if left alone. So, they will do best with an owner who wants to spend time with their cat.
One of the longer-lived breeds, Siamese cats live up to around 12 to 15 years on average. However, some can reach 20 years old – and even beyond. So, in short, the life expectancy of a Siamese cat is fairly high.
