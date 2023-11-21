All you need to know about the breed



The phrase “Gentle Giant” could have been invented for the Bloodhound, a peerless scent tracker who will brave the elements and never give up in the search of a missing person but is just as content curled up in the warm with his human family.

Bloodhounds date back well over a thousand years and were originally prized for their ability to track animals’ scent. In more recent times, their smelling superpowers have seen them put to work as a police dog and tracker of criminals and missing persons.

With their ‘gloomy’ expression – big expressive eyes and impressively, extravagantly droopy ears – you would be forgiven for expecting an Eeyore-like personality. But although they are docile and patient, as pack animals, Bloodhounds are also friendly and sociable. Once trained, they get on well with other animals and children – just make sure they’re supervised: these big solid dogs could easily knock over little ones.

Bloodhounds also drool. A lot. Be warned—and invest in easy-to-clean home furnishings. Bloodhounds are really not suited to living in an apartment—they need a safe, enclosed outdoor space to sniff around and explore.

You don’t earn a reputation as a canine super-sniffer without a determined streak, and Bloodhounds are known to be single-minded and independent. They need consistent, firm but positive training from an early age. They still shouldn’t be let off the lead in unfamiliar places: Once they find a scent, almost nothing will throw them off it.