Let's talk Bloodhounds
The Bloodhound is often described as “a nose with a dog attached” but while it’s true their sense of smell is extraordinary, there is much more to this breed besides. Don’t be fooled by the Bloodhound’s lugubrious expression, they also have a tremendous fun side. They are dutiful, sure – as a scent-tracking canine super-sleuth, they have proved their reliability to humans over many centuries – but they are also affectionate and playful. Just watch out for the drool.
Official name: Bloodhound
Origins: Belgium
Drooling tendencies5 out of 5
Shedding Level4 out of 5
Energy level*5 out of 5
Compatibility with other pets5 out of 5
Warm weather?1 out of 5
Suited to apartment living5 out of 5
Family pet?*1 out of 5
Can stay alone1 out of 5
|Male
|Female
|Height
|Height
|64 - 72 cm
|58 - 66 cm
|Weight
|Weight
|46 - 72 kg
|40 - 48 kg
|Life Stage
|Adult
|15 months to 5 years
|Mature
|Senior
|5 to 8 years
|From eight years
|Baby
|Birth to 2 months
Get to know the Bloodhound
All you need to know about the breed
The phrase “Gentle Giant” could have been invented for the Bloodhound, a peerless scent tracker who will brave the elements and never give up in the search of a missing person but is just as content curled up in the warm with his human family.
Bloodhounds date back well over a thousand years and were originally prized for their ability to track animals’ scent. In more recent times, their smelling superpowers have seen them put to work as a police dog and tracker of criminals and missing persons.
With their ‘gloomy’ expression – big expressive eyes and impressively, extravagantly droopy ears – you would be forgiven for expecting an Eeyore-like personality. But although they are docile and patient, as pack animals, Bloodhounds are also friendly and sociable. Once trained, they get on well with other animals and children – just make sure they’re supervised: these big solid dogs could easily knock over little ones.
Bloodhounds also drool. A lot. Be warned—and invest in easy-to-clean home furnishings. Bloodhounds are really not suited to living in an apartment—they need a safe, enclosed outdoor space to sniff around and explore.
You don’t earn a reputation as a canine super-sniffer without a determined streak, and Bloodhounds are known to be single-minded and independent. They need consistent, firm but positive training from an early age. They still shouldn’t be let off the lead in unfamiliar places: Once they find a scent, almost nothing will throw them off it.
2 facts about Bloodhounds
1. A Nose For Justice
A trained Bloodhound is the first animal whose evidence is admissible in some US courts, according to the Guinness World of Records. With typically 230 million scent receptors – about 40 times more than the human nose – a Bloodhound’s nose can match crime scene evidence to defendants.
2. Canine Waste Disposal Unit
The Bloodhound may be dutiful, dedicated, a hero in fact – but even heroes have their bad habits. The Bloodhound’s is eating things. Things that aren’t food, that is: remote controls, bits of Lego – you name it, if you leave it within your Bloodhound’s reach (and that’s pretty high, they’re big dogs) it’s fair game. So be warned, if you want to avoid unscheduled trips to the vet. And you do want to!
History of the breed
The Bloodhound is an ancient breed, said to date back at least a thousand years to the Ardennes region, in Belgium, where they were bred by the monks of the Abbey of Saint Hubert (who was later canonised as the patron saint of hunters) to track game using their legendary sense of smell.
The breed may in fact have even earlier origins—3rd century texts refer to a hound known in the Mediterranean region for its extraordinary scenting powers. The blood part of the Bloodhound’s name is thought to refer to their pure blood or breeding and they got their name after they were brought to the United Kingdom in the Norman invasion of 1066.
In the centuries since, Bloodhounds have become dutiful helpers to their humans as police dogs: That famous nose, combined with strength, stamina and determination can’t be topped and they are still used to search for missing persons in countries including the US and Canada.
From head to tail
Physical characteristics of Bloodhounds
1.Head
2.Face
3.Skin
4.Body
5.Coat
Things to look out for
From specific breed traits to a general health overview, here are some interesting facts about your Bloodhound
Wrangling the wrinkles.
The Bloodhound’s trademark wrinkly skin is part of the breed’s charm, but those famous folds need to be kept clean and dry and checked regularly for any signs of irritation – moisture or odour – to avoid a condition called skin-fold dermatitis. It can be treated through cleaning the affected area and applying antimicrobial cream but of course it’s better avoided in the first place. Bloodhounds can also be prone to eye problems – their skin folds and droopy face can lead to condition called ectropion, or rolling out of the eye margin, which exposes the inside of the eyelid, or entropion, a rolling in of the eyelid, both of which can cause pain and discomfort for the dog. However, both are treatable – your vet will be able to walk you through options.
Sensitive ears as well as nose.
While his nose is undoubtedly a record-breaker, the Bloodhound’s XXL ears are a little less reliable. That can be manifested in “selective hearing”: if he’s found an enticing scent to follow while off the lead he will be oblivious to anything but that scent (including increasingly frustrated cries from his human). But Bloodhounds also have a tendency towards recurring ear infections. Make sure they are checked and cleaned regularly to avoid this easily treated but nonetheless nasty affliction.
Healthy diet, healthier dog
When choosing food for a Bloodhound, there are many factors to consider: Their age, lifestyle, activity level, physiological condition, and health including potential sickness or sensitivities. Food provides energy to cover a dog’s vital functions, and a complete nutritional formula should contain an adjusted balance of nutrients to avoid any deficiency or excess in their diet, both of which could have adverse effects on the dog.
Clean and fresh water should be available at all times to support good urinary regularity. In hot weather and especially when out exercising, bring water along for your dog’s frequent water breaks.
Energy intake may also have to be adapted to the climatic conditions. A dog that lives outdoors in winter will have increased energy requirements.
The following recommendations are for healthy animals. If your dog has health problems, please consult your veterinarian, who will prescribe an exclusively veterinary diet.
A Bloodhound puppy’s requirements, in terms of energy, protein, minerals and vitamins, are much greater than those of an adult dog. They need energy and nutrients to maintain their body, but also to grow and build it. Until they are 15 months old, a Bloodhound puppy’s immune system develops gradually. A complex of antioxidants – including vitamin E – can help support their natural defences during this time of big changes, discoveries, and new encounters. Their digestive functions are different from an adult Bloodhound’s, too: Their digestive system is not mature yet so it is important to provide highly-digestible proteins that will be effectively used. Prebiotics, such as fructo-oligosaccharides, support digestive health by helping balance the intestinal flora, resulting in good stool quality.
It is important to choose a kibble with an appropriate size, shape, and texture. This growth phase also means moderate energy needs. Large-breed puppies, such as Bloodhound puppies, whose growth period is long and intense, are especially susceptible to skeletal and joint problems, including limb defects, bone deformities, and joint lesions. The first part of growth is mainly concerned with bone development, although the muscles also start to grow. This means that a puppy that eats too much (takes in too much energy) will put on too much weight and grow too quickly. Limiting the energy concentration of a food for Bloodhound puppies and feeding a correct daily amount will help control the speed of growth and minimise these risks.
Concentrations of other nutrients should be higher than normal in a specially-formulated growth food. Although the calcium content in the food needs to be increased, maxi-sized breed puppies are more sensitive to excessive calcium intake. It’s important to understand that adding any ingredients to a complete food formulated for the growth phase is at best unnecessary and at worst dangerous for the animal, unless prescribed by a veterinarian. Splitting the daily allowance into three meals a day is recommended until they are six months old, after which you should switch to two meals per day.
Throughout their life, it is important to avoid feeding Bloodhounds human foods or fatty snacks. Instead, reward them with kibbles taken from their daily meal allowance, and strictly follow the feeding guidelines written on the package in order to prevent excessive weight gain.
The main nutritional goals for adult Bloodhounds are:
Maintaining an ideal body weight by using highly-digestible ingredients and keeping the fat content at a sensible level.
Helping to support the health of their bones and joints with glucosamine, chondroitin and antioxidants.
Promoting optimal digestibility with high-quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fibre.
Helping preserve the health and beauty of the skin and coat with the enriched addition of essential fatty acids (especially EPA and DHA), essential amino acids, and B vitamins.
After 5 years old, Bloodhounds will start facing the first signs of ageing. A formula enriched with antioxidants will help maintain their vitality, and specific nutrients, such as chondroitin and glucosamine, will help support healthy bones and joints. Ageing is also accompanied by the modification of digestive capacities and particular nutritional requirements, so food for older Bloodhounds should have the following characteristics:
Higher vitamin C and E content. These nutrients have antioxidant properties, helping to protect the body’s cells against the harmful effects of the oxidative stress linked to ageing.
High-quality protein. Contrary to a widely held misconception, lowering the protein content in food brings little benefit in limiting kidney failure. On top of it, older dogs are less efficient at using dietary protein than younger dogs. Reducing the phosphorous content is a good way of slowing down the gradual deterioration of kidney function.
A higher proportion of the trace elements iron, zinc and manganese to help to keep the skin and coat in good condition.
A higher quantity of polyunsaturated fatty acids to help maintain the quality of the coat. Dogs can normally produce these fatty acids, but ageing can affect this physiological process t.
As they age, dogs increasingly suffer from teeth problems. To ensure that they continue to eat enough, the shape, size and texture of their kibble needs to be tailored to their jaw.
Caring for your Bloodhound
Grooming, training and exercise tips
7/7
All about Bloodhounds
Do Bloodhounds make good pets?
Yes—with a caveat. They’re high-maintenance additions to any family. Although once trained, Bloodhounds get on well with children, they’re also stubborn and independent-minded, they take up a lot of space, need plenty of exercise, and they drool and shed. If that doesn’t put you off, you’re in for a lot of fun with a dog whose personality is as big as their ears.
Are Bloodhounds aggressive?
They aren’t known to be. While Bloodhounds are certainly imposing in stature and known for being stubborn (ahem, they prefer ‘determined’ thank you very much), they are not known to be aggressive and once trained, make a placid, patient and gentle addition to the family.
Suggested Breeds
Read more on this topic
Sources
- Veterinary Centers of America https://vcahospitals.com/;
- Royal Canin Dog Encyclopaedia. Ed 2010 and 2020
- Banfield Pet Hospital https://www.banfield.com/
- Royal Canin BHN Product Book
- American Kennel Club https://www.akc.org/
Like & share this page