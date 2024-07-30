Border Terrier
Borders are undoubtably all terrier. Nothing frightens these proud little dogs.
About the Border Terrier
Solidly built, well balanced and full of energy, Border Terriers are fearless. This breed has all the behavioural traits of a working dog.
Prior to being recognised by The Kennel Club, Border Terriers often had to feed themselves and only those that were natural hunters found themselves enough food. To a large extent, this explains the breed’s character.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Lively / Playful
Key facts
- Requires moderate grooming
- Garden not essential
- Needs little training
