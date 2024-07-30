Border Terrier

Borders are undoubtably all terrier. Nothing frightens these proud little dogs.
About the Border Terrier

Solidly built, well balanced and full of energy, Border Terriers are fearless. This breed has all the behavioural traits of a working dog.

Prior to being recognised by The Kennel Club, Border Terriers often had to feed themselves and only those that were natural hunters found themselves enough food. To a large extent, this explains the breed’s character.

Breed specifics

Country: United Kingdom

Size category: Small

Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years

Lively / Playful

Key facts

  • Requires moderate grooming
  • Garden not essential
  • Needs little training

