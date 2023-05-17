Cane Corso

These fairly big dogs are solid and sturdy, yet surprisingly elegant too.
Cane corso black and white

About the Cane Corso

Highly adaptable, responsive and agile, Cane Corsos are used across the world as guardians of property and livestock.

At a glance, the Cane Corso may appear to be an intimidating dog, but underneath they are intelligent, eager to please and incredibly loyal to their human companions.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Italy

Size category: Large

Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years

Resilient / Protective / Agile / Obedient

Key facts

  • Makes a great guard dog
  • Needs an experienced owner
  • Requires outdoor space

