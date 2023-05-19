Japanese Spitz
About the Japanese Spitz
This is the only Spitz-type dog bred exclusively for companionship, although Spitz types in Japan were originally formidable working dogs.
These solidly built, well proportioned dogs have an abundant coat of pure white, pointed muzzle, pricked triangular ears and feathery tail. Their natural spirit and dignity are expressed in their harmonious elegant beauty.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Japan
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 10-16 years
Even-tempered / Calm / Intelligent / Friendly / Enthusiastic / Quiet
Key facts
