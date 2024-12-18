Miniature Pinscher

Miniature Pinschers are alert, lively, confident and well balanced, making them the ideal family and companion dog.
About the Miniature Pinscher

Miniature Pinschers are a smaller version of German Pinschers without any signs of dwarfism. These elegant, smooth-haired dogs are fearless and spirited, showing little awareness of their small size.

These dogs develop strong bonds with their owners and will easily settle into homes with single occupants, couples or families with older children.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Germany

Size category: Small

Avg life expectancy: 10-14 years

Lively / Enthusiastic / Confident / Even-tempered

Key facts

  • Makes a great family dog
  • Garden not essential
  • Needs a lot of training

