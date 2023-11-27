1. Spotlight on puppy growth stages

Your puppy goes through several growth stages as they transition from puppyhood to adulthood. Small breeds reach adult size in their first year whereas certain larger breeds can take up to 18-24 months to grow into their adult size. Each major stage of your puppy’s life requires different nutrients to support physical and cognitive development. For example, a newborn puppy needs different nutritional support than an eight-week-old or 24-week-old puppy.

Follow your puppy’s development week by week to see what’s happening inside their rambunctious body. Learn what you need to take into consideration when selecting the foods that provide your puppy's nutritional support at each life stage.