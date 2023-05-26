Schipperke

Schipperkes are small sheepdogs that are nevertheless solidly built. Their coat is very distinctive, with straight hair forming ruff, mane and frills. Their fine features, together with their shepherd dog curiosity and their size, explain their great popularity well beyond Belgium.

These outstanding little dogs are brimming with affection for their families, but can be standoffish with strangers, making them popular watch and guard dogs.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)