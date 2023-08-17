Tailored nutrition for very small and small dogs
Food for very small dog breeds (up to 8 lb)
Food for small dog breeds (9 – 22 lb)
up to 8 lb
X-Small dog nutrition
Extra small dogs have big nutritional requirements.
ROYAL CANIN X-SMALL dog food is designed especially to meet the nutritional needs of extra small dogs that weigh 8 pounds or less at adulthood.
9 to 22 lb
Small dog nutrition
Did you know small dogs actually require higher levels of calories per pound of body weight than large dogs? And since smaller dog breeds can often be fussy eaters, it’s important that their food appeals to their taste buds to ensure they get the nutrients they need.
ROYAL CANIN SMALL dog food has been specifically designed with a smaller sized, tasty kibble for a variety of small dog breeds that weigh 9-22 pounds.
X-Small and Small Dry Dog Food
Small Wet Dog Food
A lifetime of health
Expert advice on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.