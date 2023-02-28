Inline Image 1

Tailored nutrition for very small and small dogs

Food for very small dog breeds (up to 8 lb)
Food for small dog breeds (9 – 22 lb)

Content Block With Text And Image 1
up to 8 lb

X-Small dog nutrition

Extra small dogs have big nutritional requirements.
 
ROYAL CANIN X-SMALL dog food is designed especially to meet the nutritional needs of extra small dogs that weigh 8 pounds or less at adulthood.

Content Block With Text And Image 2
9 to 22 lb

Small dog nutrition

Did you know small dogs actually require higher levels of calories per pound of body weight than large dogs? And since smaller dog breeds can often be fussy eaters, it’s important that their food appeals to their taste buds to ensure they get the nutrients they need.
 
ROYAL CANIN SMALL dog food has been specifically designed with a smaller sized, tasty kibble for a variety of small dog breeds that weigh 9-22 pounds.

X-Small and Small Dry Dog Food

X-Small Puppy Dry Dog Food

X-Small Puppy Dry Dog Food

X-Small Adult

X-Small Adult

X-Small Aging 12+

X-Small Aging 12+

Small Adult Dry Dog Food

Small Adult Dry Dog Food

Small Adult 8+ Dry

Small Adult 8+ Dry

Small Aging 12+

Small Aging 12+

Small Puppy

Small Puppy

Small Digestive Care Dry Dog Food

Small Digestive Care Dry Dog Food

Small Indoor Adult

Small Indoor Adult

Small Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food

Small Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food

Small Indoor Puppy

Small Indoor Puppy

Small Weight Care Dry Dog Food

Small Weight Care Dry Dog Food

Jack Russell adult sitting in black and white on a white background

A lifetime of health

Expert advice on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more