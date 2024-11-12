Any animal with health problems could benefit from better nutrition
Every year, more than 50% of animals will have some kind of health problem. For these animals, it's more important than ever for them to get the nutrients they need.
Nutrition plays an essential role in managing certain health problems
At Royal Canin, over 500 vets and researchers work every day to develop innovative nutritional solutions to help reduce key risk factors for certain diseases affecting the kidneys, lower urinary tract, digestive system, and skin.
Vets can choose from a selection of 220 unique formulas
Only your vet can accurately assess your pet's state of health, make a diagnosis, and recommend you the best nutritional formula. Contact them to discuss what's best for your cat's or dog's health.
Our story began with a French vet…
While working at his practice in the south of France, Jean Cathary found that he was treating many dogs with eczema. To help relieve the dogs' symptoms, he started to produce a balanced nutritional formula of his own – and so Royal Canin was born.
...and now continues with vets around the world
Since we were founded in 1968, Royal Canin has built close partnerships with veterinary experts, universities, and researchers all around the world. This global network helps us to better understand the needs of each different animal.