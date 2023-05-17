Australian Shepherd

Despite its name, this herding dog was actually first selected by ranchers in the U.S.A. The breed has since become popular across the globe.

About the Australian Shepherd

Australian Shepherds are intelligent working dogs with strong herding and guarding instincts. These loyal companions are full of life, with the stamina to work all day.

They are attentive, lively and agile. They are even-tempered and good-natured dogs that may be a little reserved with strangers but never show aggression.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: United States

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years

Lively / Alert / Agile / Friendly / Resilient / Loyal / Quiet

Key facts

  • Requires outdoor space
  • Makes a great sporting dog
  • Makes a great family dog

Like & share this page