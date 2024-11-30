Chinese Crested

This little dog will never go unnoticed, especially the “Powderpuff” variety, with a distinctive, long coat.

About the Chinese Crested

Chinese Crested Dogs are very affectionate and close to their family. Quiet and attentive, they alternate between moments of calm and bouts of activity.

Chinese Crested Dogs come in two different types: the fine-boned “deer” type and the more heavy-boned “cobby” type.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: China

Size category: Very small

Avg life expectancy: 10-15 years

Lively / Friendly / Confident

Key facts

  • Suitable for small homes
  • Requires moderate grooming
  • Needs little training

