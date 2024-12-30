Our guide to large-sized (and extra-large) dogs

When it comes to large dog breeds or extra-large dogs, their size can often give people preconceived ideas. Having said that, most large dog breeds have sweet, gentle temperaments, which makes them a popular choice for dog lovers. Typically you’ll find maxi or large dogs weighing between 26 and 44 kg (57 to 97 lbs), and extra-large or giant dogs weighing 45 kg (99 lbs) or more. Large and giant dogs are known for their strength, stamina and protective instincts. However, contrary to their reputations and often overbearing size, not all large dogs make good guard dogs. Each breed has unique qualities; some make the perfect guard dog while others work better as snuggle buddies.

If you’re considering getting a large or giant dog breed, you’ll want to understand the unique characteristics of larger dogs and the health considerations you need to keep in mind. You’ll also want to look at how you can look beyond the stereotypes of owning a large dog to find the right breed for you. And as always, remember that each dog is different and should be judged based on their own uniqueness.

Little girl with golden retriever on a green grass.

What are the different types of large dogs?

Large dogs come in a diverse range of breeds with unique traits and personalities. Looking at a large dog breeds list you’ll find options like the calmest large dogs or giant dog breeds, but there are also working dogs, herding dogs and hounds. So, what are some of the different types of large dogs?
Calm large dog breeds

The calmest large dog breeds include breeds such as the Pyrenean Mountain Dog, known to be patient companions for families once trained, or the Newfoundland, with their reputation as one of the ‘gentle giants’ of the dog world. Both Pyrenean Mountain Dogs and Newfoundlands can be extra large or giant dog breeds depending on the size of the individual dog.

Summer mountain landscape with Pyrenean Mountain Dog.
Family dogs

If you’re looking for a big dog breed that’s great for families with children, you could look into getting a Saint Bernard, known for being affectionate, open and alert, helping keep the family safe with deep, resonant barks. Of course, you should never leave any dog alone with small children.

adult saint bernard dog with nature vegetation behind
Working dogs

Working dogs are a common type of large dog breed, including breeds such as a German Shepherd that are intelligent and even-keeled.

german shepherd dog in a forest in Hungary
Hounds

Hounds and scent hounds are common amongst large dog breeds, including the Bloodhound or Bassett Hound which can be both a medium and large breed, and are known for their strong tracking abilities due to a keen sense of smell.

Close up of a bloodhound
Guardians

Guardian dog breeds such as the Rottweiler are strong and protective, meaning they’ll watch you closely.

Rottweiler dog on the green grass
Non-shedding

Big dogs that don’t shed include breeds such as the Airedale Terrier and Barbet, both are breeds that can come in multiple sizes from medium to large to maxi, and require a lot of grooming but won’t shed as much as others.

Furry brown barbet
Giants

If large isn’t big enough you could consider one of the giant dog breeds such as the Kangal Shepherd Dog.

Kangal dog in winter

Overcoming the stereotypes of large breed dogs

Stereotyping of large dogs happens often. It comes from misconceptions perpetuated in media and people's limited experiences with said bigger breeds. In reality, each dog is unique and, as with any puppy, while genetics and breed play a part, training and environment influence behaviour enormously. You just need to remember that no matter the dog's size, you should always approach and treat them respectfully and with kindness.

Some common stereotypes associated with large and extra-large dog breeds include:

Aggression

One of the most prevalent stereotypes is that big dogs are aggressive or dangerous. While certain breeds may have protective instincts, aggression is not inherent solely based on size. Proper training, socialisation, and responsible ownership play crucial roles in a dog's behaviour, as do how people approach and interact with dogs.

kid with big white labrador
Difficult to handle

Large dogs are often thought to be challenging to handle due to their size and strength. While it's definitely true that some larger dogs may require more physical strength to manage, you can have a well-behaved dog who is easy to handle with proper training and consistent guidance.

man with his white labrador outdoors
High energy

Large dogs are often considered high-energy and demanding of constant exercise. While some breeds are indeed active and require regular physical activity, others may have calmer dispositions and thrive with a more related lifestyle.

Big saint bernard dog with little toy terrier
Unsuitability for families

The most important part of integrating any dog into a family with kids is to ensure you properly train and socialise the dog while teaching children how to interact with their canine family members with respect. You should never leave any child alone with a dog without adult supervision, no matter the size or training. Plenty of large dogs that are gentle and patient would make a great addition to any family once trained.

girl next to Berner Sennenhund on autumn
Shorter lifespan

This stereotype is, unfortunately, true for larger breed dogs. Due to their size, they age faster, and this means they don’t live as long as smaller breeds. However, each dog is different, and if you maintain your dog’s health and well-being, you may be able to help improve their lifespan.

person with dog at home
Prague Ratter and irish wolfhound together outdoor

Ever wondered what the largest dog breed in the world is?

From the tallest to the heaviest, let's explore the most majestic of our four-legged friends according to the American Kennel Club.

Remember, owning a large or extra large breed comes with responsibilities, including proper nutrition, training, socialisation, and veterinary care to help ensure they’re healthy and cherished family members.

 

Explore our extensive giant dog breed library, here:

Why would you choose a large dog?

There are various reasons you’d choose to bring a big size dog into your home. There are some key factors that you might want to consider before doing so, including:

Space

Although it’s believed that large dogs will need large areas, you can find that some, such as Presa Canario, don’t mind lounging around an apartment all day as long as they get a good walk in. Other large dog breeds, like Wirehaired Slovakian Pointers, will require outdoor space. This breed can also be medium-sized dogs.

boy next to samoyed dog in autumn park.
Guardian instincts

If you’re looking at which big dogs breeds are suitable for families, it may be because you’re hoping they may become protective guardians. This is a common trait for some large breeds, such as Dobermans, that can also be medium-sized, depending on the dog. However, there are many exceptions as some large dogs are simply big softies, like the Irish Wolfhound.

Irish wolfhound stands on the river bank
Intelligence

Many large dogs are highly intelligent and trainable, meaning they often have skills such as herding and tracking that make them great working dogs while also thriving as part of the family.

Woman with white labrador on bund
Playful personalities

Despite their size, many large breeds still retain their playful and puppy-like demeanour, adding joy and laughter to your home.

Bernese mountain dog jumpig in the air
Adventurous

If you like getting out in nature, your large breed will become your number one adventure companion. Not only do they have the stamina to keep up with you, but they’ll also appreciate the exercise.

Saint bernard dog standing on the lawn

What health issues could come up with large dogs?

There are some health issues and concerns you need to be aware of if you’re looking at bringing one into your family. Each dog is unique, and this goes for their health concerns as well, but there are issues common amongst large dog breeds that any potential owner needs to be aware of. Regular veterinary check-ups and proper care, including treatment for arthritic dogs, can help manage these potential issues.

 

What physical features might you find in large dog breeds?

Large-sized dogs boast an impressive range of differences in aesthetics or appearance, including coat types, colours and facial features. If, when looking into different large dog breeds, particular looks attract you more than others, then some factors below might play a role in your decision.

When it comes to coat type, some people may prefer big dogs with long hair, while others prefer large dog breeds with short hair. Be sure to check the grooming requirements, not just the aesthetics of whatever coat type attracts you. If you’re after large fluffy dog breeds, an Old English Sheepdog may be a good fit. A Newfoundland with its thick, water-resistant double coat may appeal if you're after a silkier coat.

Apart from the coat type, a dog’s coat colour is a big aesthetic aspect that may play a role in choosing a large dog. Some have striking colour contrasts, like the Borzoi. And a Dalmatian’s marks are sure to stand out from the crowd with their spotted coats. If single colour coats appeal to you, then a big white fluffy dog such as a Komondor or one of the large black dog breeds like the Russian Black Terrier may interest you.

Some people are drawn to large breeds because of their majestic and imposing presence, such as the Great Dane, with their regal stature and gentle demeanour. At the same time, others might be looking for a more muscular or athletic build of large breeds, like the English Pointer.

When looking at aesthetics, distinctive or unique features in certain dog breeds draw many people in. Breeds like the Bloodhound with their large droopy ears or the Afghan Hound with their sleek head shape may capture your heart if you appreciate the uniqueness of your possible future four-legged companion.

Popular large dog breeds

Akita

With a rich Japanese heritage, Akitas are large, powerful dogs. Despite their imposing appearance and their strong sense of loyalty, Akitas can be surprisingly gentle and patient, though with an independent nature.

Akita Inu on a green background
Aidi

They are vigilant, muscular and strongly built, bred to guard livestock in the Atlas Mountains in North Africa. Aidis, like most dogs of their size, enjoy daily walks, playtime, and interactive activities that can help keep them physically and mentally stimulated.

White Aidi lying on the grass
Great Dane

They are among the most popular large dog breeds, known for their majestic appearance and gentle nature. Despite their size, Great Danes have a sweet and affectionate disposition, making them wonderful family companions as long as they’re well-trained. They’re known for their loyalty and love for their human family members, forming strong bonds that last a lifetime.

Black Great Great Dane against a background of greenery.
Saint Bernard

They are beloved and popular, large dogs cherished for their gentle and affectionate nature. Despite their imposing appearance, Saint Bernards are remarkably gentle and patient, especially with children. Their warm and loving personalities and their history of bravery make Saint Bernard a cherished choice for those seeking a large and gentle giant to share their lives with.

Adult and young saint bernard dogs

Dive into our comprehensive large dog breeds, here:

Large and giant dog breeds bring everything to the table that smaller dogs do, just in a bigger package. More to love, as the cliché says. Once trained, they can make wonderful family pets, are a good match for an athletic owner and some breeds can even suit more docile owners, enjoying nothing more than to chill with their humans. Each breed and each dog is unique. Ensure you do some research to find the dog that best suits your lifestyle and family. With plenty of exercise, healthy nutrition geared to their size and particular needs, and regular check-ins with your vet, you increase the chances of having a long and fulfilling partnership with your magnificent canine companion.

 

