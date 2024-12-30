Like all dogs, there are some specific health issues that medium-sized breeds can be prone to. Your veterinarian will be your puppy’s best ally (besides you, of course), helping you monitor your medium-sized dog's health with regular check-ups and preventive care. Your breeder should have also genetically tested your potential puppy's parents to screen for possible health concerns. You can help support your dog's health and help reduce the risk of developing certain health issues by providing a complete and balanced diet, regular exercise, and a safe and nurturing environment. All of this should help promote a long and healthy life for your dog.

Be aware of the following potential concerns: