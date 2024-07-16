Healthy weight is achieved by maintaining the correct balance between the energy your cat takes in through their food, and the energy they use.

The starting point is to follow the feeding guide given by the cat food you have selected. However, a number of factors may also need to be taken into consideration when determining the portion size, recommended feeding quantities for cats are often just guidelines.

Firstly, consider the activity levels of your cat; are they often on-the-move, do they spend a lot of time outdoors, or are they more sedentary indoor cats? How much exercise a cat gets will determine the energy they need throughout the day. Next, has your cat been spayed or neutered? These procedures can impact the portions needed by your cat. Sterilisation changes their metabolism and means they digest their food in a different way. It's important to pay close attention to their shape or any changes in activity and adjust their portions to account for this.