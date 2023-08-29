The relationship between dogs and humans has since evolved, with the domesticated dog becoming a common occurrence in many countries.

Why are dogs ideal companions for humans?

These days, puppies are close to humans as soon as they are born, meaning more often than not, they are already familiar and comfortable around us. Dogs and their owners will also form a close bond and connection simply because they share a lot of time in each others company.

Looking after a living being with specific needs can help bring purpose to daily life, especially for pet owners living alone during the coronavirus pandemic. Dogs are also able to interpret communicative signals from their owners and can tell when something is wrong, often adapting their behaviour to fit in with their owner, which in some instances can mean dogs help reduce stress.

Dogs can often understand our intentions, attitudes, gestures, looks and probably our emotions due to their long history of living in close proximity with humans.