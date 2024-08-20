british longhair

ROYAL CANIN® FELINE CARE NUTRITION™ cat food

Royal Canin has developed a range of products formulated to nutritionally support common sensitivities in cats.
norwegian forest cat

Sensitivities

Oral and Dental Sensitivity

Tartar build up is the mineralization of dental plaque with saliva, and can lead to sensitive gums. This build-up can result in bad breath. Daily brushing of your cat's teeth is the most effective way to maintain dental health, but choosing a food such as Royal Canin Oral Care with specially designed kibbles can help reduce tartar and plaque formation.

Weight Maintenance

Maintaining an ideal weight is a crucial aspect of a cat's overall health. Royal Canin Weight Care formula is precisely balanced nutrition that helps maintain a healthy body condition.

norwegian forest cat

Sensitivities

Oral and Dental Sensitivity

Tartar build up is the mineralization of dental plaque with saliva, and can lead to sensitive gums. This build-up can result in bad breath. Daily brushing of your cat's teeth is the most effective way to maintain dental health, but choosing a food such as Royal Canin Oral Care with specially designed kibbles can help reduce tartar and plaque formation.

Weight Maintenance

Maintaining an ideal weight is a crucial aspect of a cat's overall health. Royal Canin Weight Care formula is precisely balanced nutrition that helps maintain a healthy body condition. 

 

abyssinian adult black and white

Health advice for your cat

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.
Learn More