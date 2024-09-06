siamese adult cat

Urinary health for cats

Precise, veterinarian-recommended, cat food for urinary health.
bengal cat

Urinary health in cats

Is your cat straining with no visible relief? Seeing your cat struggle with urinary issues, like stones, is scary, but it doesn’t have to be.

After consulting with your veterinarian, they may recommend a cat food that creates an unfavorable environment for bladder stone formation to help support your cat.

Five Reasons to Take Your Cat to the Vet for a Urinary Health Checkup
abyssinian cat

Expert health advice for your cat

Get expert advice on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.