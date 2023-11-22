Tailored nutrition for cats with specific care needs
Royal Canin has developed a range of cat food formulas to support cats with common sensitivities.
Featured dry products
Featured wet products
Specially Balanced Nutrition
Formulas to support cats with common sensitivities
Skin and coat concerns, and stomach and intestinal upsets are among the top reasons owners take their cat to the veterinarian. Dental tartar affects 85% of cats 3 years and older and 1 in 3 cats is overweight or obese. Our Feline Care Nutrition products were formulated to support cats with common sensitivities.
Health advice for your cat
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.