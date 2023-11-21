All you need to know about the breed



Nowadays Rhodesian Ridgebacks are prized just as much for their handsome appearance, all glossy wheaten coats and big brown eyes and their loyal and affectionate natures as they were in the old days for their courage and athleticism. But that physical strength, dating back to their southern African origins hunting lions (hence their early name of African Lion Dog) is certainly formidable: these are imposing, muscular dogs, with plenty of energy and they need regular walks as well as chances to run in safely enclosed spaces – they may not be hunting lions anymore but their prey drive is still strong.

Once trained, Rhodesian Ridgebacks are not known to be aggressive. In fact they are friendly and affectionate with their human families and playful and gentle with children (although of course they should never be left unsupervised and as they’re so big, they may be intimidating to very small kids).

The Rhodesian Ridgebacks of yore were also put to use guarding remote farms so it’s no surprise that their modern-day counterparts have maintained a certain wariness of strangers. They are fiercely protective of their families will bark to let you know if something seems amiss.