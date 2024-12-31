Our guide to small dog breeds
What are the different types of small dogs?
Rare small dog breeds
Rare small dog breeds that are less commonly seen, such as Affenpinscher or the Norwegian Lundehund.
Open dog breeds
Small, open dog breeds such as Beagles, which can also be considered medium dogs, and Boston Terriers thrive on social interaction and can suit similarly inclined people.
Small house dogs
Small house dogs such as Chihuahuas or Yorkshire Terriers could be the perfect choice if you live in an apartment.
Unique looking dogs
Unique looking small dogs with features like pointy ears, such as Papillons (Continental Toy Spaniels) or Italian Greyhounds.
Allergy-friendly dogs
Allergy-friendly dogs (no dog is 100% hypoallergenic) or small hairless dogs such as the Chinese Crested or the Mexican Hairless Dog (aka the Xoloitzcuintle) can be a fascinating choice.
Why choose a small dog?
Space
One of the biggest considerations dog lovers choose small dogs is their limited space. Although small dogs aren’t just for small spaces and big dogs aren’t just for big ones.
Character
Small dog personalities exist with as much variety as there are breeds. See how you connect with the dog you are thinking of adopting one on one.
Energy levels
You’ll find many calm small dog breeds that suit people who can’t keep up with a more energetic dog.
Great for families
You’ll find many small dog breeds on lists of the best small family dogs because of their compatibility with families, especially children once they're fully trained.
What kind of health issues could come up with small dogs?
If you’re considering getting a small dog, there are some specific health issues they might be more prone to. Of course, these small dog health problems may not occur in every dog, but it’s better to be aware and prepared. It’s important to stay current with all your veterinarian visits and monitor your small breed dog’s well-being.
Some common health issues among small breeds include:
Small dogs are more prone to dental problems, including tooth decay and gum disease. Regular dental care is essential to maintain oral health. Some small dog breeds may also be predisposed to dental misalignment or issues with their jaw structure, which can require veterinary attention.
Certain small breeds can be susceptible to urinary tract problems, such as bladder stones or infections. Providing proper hydration and regular bathroom breaks may help reduce the risk of these issues. However regular veterinary visits will help ensure the optimal health of your dog.
A common orthopaedic condition in small dogs where the kneecap slips out of its normal position. It’s more common in small breeds due to genetic factors and the conformation of their leg structure, which means they can be more prone to joint issues.
Small dogs, especially those with compact chests, can be more prone to certain heart conditions, such as mitral valve disease or congenital heart defects. These conditions may be more common due to genetic predisposition and size-related factors that can strain the heart.
Many small dog breeds have brachycephalic (flat-faced) features, which can lead to respiratory problems. Their short muzzles and narrow airways make them more susceptible to brachycephalic airway syndrome, snoring, and difficulty breathing, especially in hot or humid climates.
Some small dog breeds have specific genetic conditions that are more prevalent within their breed. Examples include progressive retinal atrophy (PRA) in Toy Poodles and intervertebral disc disease (IVDD) in Dachshunds. These breed-specific genetic conditions are more common in small dogs due to their unique genetic makeup. However reputable breeders will do genetic testing on the parents before breeding them to minimise the risk.
Small dogs are at a higher risk of becoming overweight or obese due to several factors, including their small size, fewer exercise requirements, and potential overfeeding. Obesity can lead to other little dog health issues like joint problems, heart disease, and diabetes.
Small dogs may be more prone to these conditions due to their sensitive skin, proximity to the ground, and exposure to environmental allergens. Common allergies in small breeds include food, environmental, and contact allergies.
If you’re looking for healthy small dog breeds, there’s not really a simple answer because health concerns vary depending on so many factors. Whichever dog you choose, it’s best you work closely with your veterinarian to help provide the best possible health and well-being for your small furry companions.
What physical features might you find in small dog breeds?
Coat type
Coat type is a significant consideration if you’re concerned about how your dog looks. People may prefer small curly-haired dogs like the Bichon Frise or Toy Poodle for their fluffy appearance. But know that they have more grooming requirements to keep them content and healthy. Small, shaggy dog breeds, like the Lhasa Apso, are also popular because they exude a more chill, placid look.
Colour
The colour of a dog's coat can also influence their visual appeal for you. Some people like small grey dog breeds like the Chinese Crested or Italian Greyhound for their sleek appearance. Small dogs with black and white colouring, such as the Continental Toy Spaniel, or Papillon, have a striking and distinct look. And there are plenty of small white dog breeds out there, like the Bolognese or Maltese. With the growing popularity of Toy Poodle mixes, there has also been an increased interest in small brown dog breeds.
Size and proportion
A small dog's overall size and proportions can affect their aesthetic appeal. People may also prefer breeds with a compact and well- balanced body structure, while others may find delight in small dogs with more delicate physiques. like the Chihuahua, Yorkshire Terrier, or Pomeranian.
Ears and tails
A small dog's ears and tail's shape, size, and positioning can contribute to their overall impression. For example, breeds like Australian Terriers are appreciated for their large and alert ears, while the Japanese Spitz's plumed tail adds to their overall fluffy appearance.
General look and personality
People often choose a small dog based on the general look and character they desire. Some may be drawn to breeds with a regal and dignified look, like the Shiba Inu or Basenji which can also be considered medium dogs. Others may prefer small breeds with a playful and energetic appearance, such as the Jack Russell Terrier or Dachshund.
Popular small breed dogs
Chihuahua
Known for their big personalities in small bodies, Chihuahuas are popular lap dogs. They are highly adaptable and make excellent companions for individuals or families once trained (but not a great match with toddlers).
Pomeranian
With spunky personalities, Pomeranians are fluffy, energetic dogs that are intelligent, alert and make excellent family pets once trained.
Dachshund
Famous for their long bodies and short legs, Dachshunds are energetic and brave. They are loyal but are also known for their independent spirit.
Yorkshire Terrier
Renowned for their silky coats and confident demeanour, Yorkshire Terriers are loyal and intelligent and can make brilliant companions.
Small kids, small dogs...
Whether you choose a small dog or not, they’re great companions
