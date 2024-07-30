Bolognese

These very serious dogs are calm, even-tempered and very attached to their human companions.
Bolognese adult black and white

About the Bolognese

These very endearing dogs, who wear such a serious expression, are known for their intelligence, their observant nature and their calm disposition. Their comical personality and curious nature make them well-loved family dogs.

Whether it’s curled up at home or out and about, the Bolognese is a devoted dog who loves nothing more than being around their human family.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Italy

Size category: Very small

Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years

Loyal / Calm

Key facts

  • Requires a lot of grooming
  • Makes a great family dog
  • Garden not essential

Like & share this page