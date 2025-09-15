All you need to know about the breed

This very powerful breed may be a force physically but when it comes to their temperament, the Bernese Mountain Dogis a gentle giant. Their pleasant face mirrors the highlydocile disposition found within. The breed is extremely attached to their owners -repeat, extremely attached -and although can initially be standoff-ish with strangers, does warm up quickly. Justlook at those large and tender eyes! One thing is for sure: cuddling is neveroptional. With a history as a working dog on farms in the Swiss Alps, the Bernese Mountain Dogis very content when occupied. Don’t be shy about handing off the housework: this sturdy dog can handle most any rugged chore humans will give them, from hauling carts full of debris to dragging heavy items. What a great working partner! Their enjoyment of domestic life means puttering about the yard suits them just fine. A large size -the males can weigh up to 52 kilograms -means lounging around the house is welcome too.



The hardy Bernese Mountain Dogbreed does best when in cold settings, and is not the dog to have in a southern or tropical locale. Their thick Teddy Bear-like coat is their hallmark, with its colouring of black on the body accented by a white chest and rust markings.A signature to the breed, as is their consistently contented face.