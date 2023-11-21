All you need to know about the breed



I am Pekingese, hear me roar. The lionlike appearance of the pocket-sized Pekingese is a good indication of their true personality: confident, stubborn and direct. They will never be the one to start a fight, but if it means protecting their owners, the Pekingese is not likely to walk away. This devotion makes them excellent watchdogs, signalling the presence of strangers with a bark.

The Pekingese has a playful side but they don’t require much exercise. As house dogs, the Pekingese is well-suited to apartments, where they enjoy running around but nothing too taxing. Air-conditioning is a plus as the breed is particularly heat sensitive, due to their short noses and dense coat. The Pekingese will enjoy walking on a harness around the neighbourhood, especially if you live in a quiet area, which will also help with their social development.

Some Pekingese dogs may develop Brachycephalic airway syndrome, also known as respiratory distress syndrome, due to their flat-faced features. This is why they condition presents itself through snuffling or snorting. However, if your Pekingese takes to fainting and/or refuses to put their paws outside, consult your vet. Treatments vary from weight control to steroids and even surgical options, depending on the Pekingese.

They love playing with other Pekingese dogs, but don’t tend to gel with other household pets without some training. The same goes for curious toddlers who may poke and prod them, causing harm without meaning to.

Once the Pekingese has your trust they will reveal their big heart and goofy side. So if you’re looking for an affectionate and loving canine companion who doesn’t require strenuous daily exercise, then the Pekingese may well be the breed for you.